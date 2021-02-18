Kamaru Usman Shows Interest In Fighting Georges St-Pierre, Welterweight GOAT Responds

Kamaru Usman shocked the world as he defeated Gilbert Burns at the main event of UFC 258 via KO, taking his MMA record to 18-1, which now includes thirteen straight wins in the UFC. In the process, The Nigerian Nightmare (13) also broke the record of the longest winning streak in UFC welterweight history, previously held by the legendary Georges St-Pierre (12). Since then fans have been comparing Usman with GSP, who is widely regarded as the greatest welterweight of all time.

Kamaru Usman calls out Georges St-Pierre

When asked about the comparisons at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference, a humble Kamaru Usman felt honoured, while also expressing his desire in welcoming ‘Rush’ back to the Octagon for one last fight. “Of course, I would like Georges,” Usman said, adding that he’s been keeping an eye on Georges St-Pierre for a while. “Like I said, I’m a competitor. I want Georges because Georges left on top. Georges can still do it. I see him training. Georges! I’m watching you! I see you training! Georges can still do it,” he concluded.

Georges St-Pierre gives his response

A few days later, Georges St-Pierre appeared on ‘The Good Show,’ where he stated that undergoing a three-month training camp to get a win over Usman isn't something that gets him motivated. While he’s happy for The Nigerian Nightmare and his recent performance, he doesn’t feel motivated in making a return. “As time passed by, it’s getting less and less appealing. And I don’t think there’s anybody now that would make me come back. I’m good. I will always train and be in shape,” St-Pierre concluded.

Georges St-Pierre has not fought since announcing his retirement in 2019. His last fight came in 2017, where he defeated Michael Bisping at UFC 217, winning the UFC middleweight title in the process, which he later vacated. While GSP is now retired and is waiting to be inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame, that has not stopped fighters from calling him out.

What’s next for Kamaru Usman?

After the win over Burns, Kamaru Usman called out Jorge Masvidal at the post-fight interview. He said he’s ready to give Masvidal all the time he needs to prepare for their possible second bout as he wants to shut him down for good. The two first collided at UFC 251 where Usman came out on top.

Image Source: UFC/ Instagram, UFC/ YouTube