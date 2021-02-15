Jorge Masvidal Slams Kamaru Usman After Champ Vows To “Put Him In A Coffin” In Rematch

Jorge Masvidal wasted no time in responding to Kamaru Usman’s recent callout. The BFM champion and former welterweight title challenger took to social media and sarcastically slammed champion Usman, who successfully defended his title against Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258. After the fight, The Nigerian Nightmare had plenty to say about Masvidal, who he defeated via unanimous decision, not so long ago at UFC 251.

Kamaru Usman UFC stats: Usman calls out Jorge Masvidal

While talking to UFC commentator Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview, Kamaru Usman blasted Masvidal, saying that he doesn’t like The Gamebred making excuses for his loss. “The only reason this man took the (UFC 251) fight is because it was on six days notice and he had a built-in excuse,” he added. Usman claimed that he also doesn’t prefer Masvidal telling everyone that he broke his nose and "saying give him three weeks" to do something.

After the conclusion of UFC 251, many UFC fans sided with the Gamebred, stating that Masvidal could easily beat Usman if he gets more time to prepare. While adding to his rant, the welterweight champion announced that he’s ready to give Jorge Masvidal all the time he needs to prepare for their possible second bout as he wants to shut him down for good. “I guarantee you won’t sign on that dotted line because this time I’m going to finish your ass,” he concluded.

Usman vs 'Street Jesus'?



The champ has one man in mind... 🏆 #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/3J2M8v4pGC — UFC (@ufc) February 14, 2021

Kamaru Usman UFC stats: Usman vows to put Masvidal in a coffin

Later in the post-fight conference, Kamaru Usman vowed to “put him (Masvidal) in a coffin,” adding that “he don’t want that fight”. The champion has made it clear that he wants to fight Masvidal next but is waiting to see how things materialise. When asked about Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 to Dana White, the UFC president stated that he’ll be willing to book the fight if both the fighters agree.

Dana White says @USMAN84kg has "a lot of options" for his next fight – and @GamebredFighter is one of them.#UFC258 | Full interview: https://t.co/Ggrxzt0gKT pic.twitter.com/GFHSzhGiED — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 14, 2021

Jorge Masvidal next fight: Gamebred fires back

A few hours later, Jorge Masvidal questioned Usman’s ability to deliver in their possible second bout, while sharing a clip from their UFC 251 clash, where the champion can be seen stomping Gamebred’s toe. “Game plan to putting me in a 'coffin' hug and toe stomp. Who is this guy fooling?” Masvidal wrote. Jorge Masvidal hasn’t fought since losing to Usman and another bout with the welterweight champion is still a long way from being official.

Game plan to putting me in a “coffin” hug and toe stomp 😂😂 who is this guy fooling? He 👃🏿’s #theresurrection https://t.co/Yh3N1ZgQTY pic.twitter.com/j6DiqOgOtx — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 14, 2021

