Kamaru Usman Slams Conor McGregor, Says He’s “A Regular Fighter With Lot Of Money, Hype”

The reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes that Conor McGregor’s best days are behind him, suggesting that the former two-division champion is nothing but a “regular fighter”. The Nigerian Nightmare recently defended his title for the fourth time, defeating Jorge Masvidal with a phenomenal second-round KO. However, immediately after the clash, Usman was slammed by the Notorious One, who accused him of copying his moves at UFC 261. Conor McGregor even showed interest in moving to the welterweight division, adding, “I like 170. It’s mine soon”.

UFC News: Kamaru Usman fires back at Conor McGregor

For Usman, the recent comments made by McGregor are nothing to take seriously, as he believes that the Irishman is no longer an elite fighter. Talking to ESPN, Usman slammed McGregor, saying that the old McGregor who knocked out legends is no more. “He’s not that guy anymore. The old Conor, the hungry Conor, that was the fighter that fighters respected. Not that we don’t respect him at all, he’s still a UFC fighter, but he’s just a regular fighter,” he added.

Kamaru Usman believes Conor McGregor is "just a regular fighter" now.



(via @ahoraonuncaespn) pic.twitter.com/OeZem8THYg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 22, 2021

Kamaru Usman next fight: What’s next for McGregor, Usman?

Conor McGregor is currently training to fight fellow lightweight Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match at UFC 264 on July 10. Both the stars are currently tied 1-1 on papers, with the Irishman winning the first bout at UFC 178 and Dustin Poirier winning the second at UFC 257. Apart from McGregor vs Poirier 3, UFC 264 will also feature a welterweight bout between top contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, is currently in a recovery phase, with his next bout yet to be made official. However, it has been revealed that the Nigerian Nightmare will defend his title against no. 1 ranked Colby Covington next. Both the fighters have collided in the past, with Usman winning via a world-shocking fifth-round KO. According to reports, the rematch could take place in winter 2021 or in the next year.

Kamaru Usman net worth and Conor McGregor net worth

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Usman’s estimated net worth in 2020 was around $3 million. However, the Nigerian Nightmare has earned the same amount ($3 million) by May 2021. Usman received $1.5 million each for his bout with Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor was recently named the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes. The Conor McGregor net worth is said to be around $180 million.

Image Source: Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor/ Instagram