Kansas City Chiefs Vs New York Giants Live Stream: How To Watch NFL Game On TV & Online

Kansas City Chiefs are all set to face New York Giants in the National Football League clash, set to be played at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas on November 2. Both teams head into this match, coming off from contrasting results as New York Giants won their previous match 25-3 against the Carolina Panthers on October 24. Whereas, the Kansas City Chiefs lost their previous match 3-27 against the Tennessee Titans on October 24.

The Giants are currently placed third in the National Football Conference (NFC) as they have won two matches and lost five of them in the NFC East table. On the other hand, the Chiefs have won three matches and lost four matches while playing in the American Football Conference’s West group. During Tuesday’s clash Chiefs Quater-back Patrick Mahomes will look to get back on track in an attempt to recover from the team’s injury problems.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants: When does the NFL match start?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants match will begin from the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas at 5:45 AM as per the Indian Standard time on November 2. Whereas, the match will start at 8:15 pm ET on November 1 in the United States(US) and at 12:15 am on November 2 in the United Kingdom.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants: How to watch the NFL match online?

NFL fans wondering how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants match in the United States (US) can catch the live streaming of the match on fuboTV. Meanwhile, Indian fans can catch the live stream on the live streaming platform provided by NFL after purchasing the International NFL Game Pass. The pro-annual version of the game pass can be bought by paying a fee of $92.99. The NFL game pass would allow viewers to watch the live stream of all NFL games along with several exclusive contents.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants: How to watch the NFL match on TV?

NFL fans in the US can watch the live telecast of the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Giants, NFL match on the ESPN channel. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in India.

(Image: AP)