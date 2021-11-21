Karnataka CM Inaugurates Indian National Basketball League, Vows To Increase Sports Budget

With an aim to give more thrust for sports in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday assured that the state government will provide higher allocation for sports in the upcoming budget. CM Bommai who was speaking at the inauguration of the Indian National Basketball League (INBL) in Bengaluru said that the government has been levying great thrust for sports and have decided to adopt sportspersons for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"We have decided to adopt 75 sportspersons from different games to prepare them for Paris Olympics to be held in 2024. We have identified them. We are going to train them, take care of their education, and will get the best of the coaches. We want to see that out of 75 at least 5 of them win medals at Paris Olympics. In the coming budget, we will increase the allocation for sports", he announced.

While speaking about the other initiatives taken by the state government regarding sports development, he said that the Khelo India University will be soon inaugurated and the state government is looking forward to inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration.

Further assuring sportspersons of the government's support, the Chief Minister said, "Through Prime Minister Modi's inspiration, we won maximum medals at the recently held Tokyo Olympics. That saga should continue and we are there to support you."

Indian National Basketball League announced in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the Indian National Basketball League was inaugurated on Saturday by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda, senior officials, celebrities, and many others.

The league which has been announced by the Basketball Federation of India aims to strengthen basketball and make it reach the rural areas of the country. While the league matches are said to start in 2022 after the Basketball Senior Nationals tournament, nine of the best men and women players from the national teams will feature in the league. Furthermore, the league will extensively focus on local talent and thus no foreign players will be included.

(With ANI inputs, Image: Twitter/@BasavarajBommai)