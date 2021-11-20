Kashmir Skier Arif Khan Does India Proud; Qualifies For 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

In a major development, Kashmiri Alpine skier Arif Khan has qualified for the Winter Olympics 2022 which is all set to take place in Beijing. As per ANI, Arif Khan secured his place in the Winter Olympics 2022 during the qualifying alpine skiing event in Dubai. The Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 is scheduled to be held from Feb 4 to 20. As soon as the announcement was made, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded the athlete and extend his wishes to do well in the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the athlete for qualifying for the marquee event. Omar Abdullah on his Twitter handle congratulated the Arif Khan and wrote that he will 'rooting for him' when he will represent India at the Winter Olympics slated to take place in Beijing, China.

Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you. https://t.co/hS4R5FDYeS — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 20, 2021

Before securing his place in the Olympics, Arif had participated in sporting events including South Asian Games, Asian Games and World Ski Championships. Currently, he is the only Indian skier to secure a place in Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Arif Khan - India's ace skier from ski-town Gulmarg

Hailing from Gulmarg, Arif Mohammad Khan took up skiing at the age of four. As per reports, Arif was coached by his father. His father runs a ski rental shop in Kashmir. When he was seven, he was picking the brains of local skiing instructors in Gulmarg. At 12, the alpine skier participated in his first National Championship and won a gold medal in the slalom. Before turning 15 he participated in the Asian Junior Alpine Ski Championship, and at 17 was one of the top 15 skiers at the Changchun Asian Games in China.

In 2018, Arif overcame financial problems in order to prepare for and participate in the Winter Olympics qualifiers; however, the athlete finally qualified for the mega-event in 2022.

