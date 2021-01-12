Khabib Nurmagomedov FLAUNTS Football Skills With AC Milan Legend Clarence Seedorf: Watch

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be enjoying his post-fight career as he was recently seen playing football in Dubai alongside former Los Blancos and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf. The two legends were in the same team, playing against Turkish chef Burak Özdemir aka CZNBurak, Khabib’s teammate Islam Makhachev and others.

Later, The Eagle shared some clips from the celebrity match, where he could be seen displaying his incredible speed. The undefeated UFC lightweight champion, who was wearing his UFC/Reebok shorts and Asics running shoes, ran past CZNBurak, who tried to take the ball from Nurmagomedov but failed.

Khabib Nurmagomedov loves football

The Dagestani fighter is huge Real Madrid and Liverpool supporter and is a close friend of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Both the superstars have immense respect for each other and can even be seen exchanging pleasantries every now and then. Not just with Ronaldo, The UFC lightweight champion also has good relations with Karim Benzema and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. “I love football and have done so from a very young age and for me, they give me great energy,” he said at a press conference.

Khabib and Seedorf team vs Czn team🤗❤️🙈😂🥩 pic.twitter.com/gNX60OEt7n — Burak Özdemir (@CznBurak) January 10, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov meets Clarence Seedorf

Just a few days before the celebrity match, Khabib Nurmagomedov sat down with Clarence Seedorf, calling the former AC Milan midfielder his late father’s “favourite” player. Khabib’s father Abdulmanap, who passed away in June due to complications arising from COVID-19, was also a huge football fan and was seen playing the game with his son and his students in Dagestan, despite being over 50 years old.

“It was such a pleasure spending time with you Khabib Nurmagomedov, a true legend and a gentleman. May your father continue to guide you from above in sport and life, for more success,” Clarence Seedorf replied.

The Russian is in Dubai to prepare his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov for his upcoming fight at UFC 257. The 24-year-old is scheduled to face Sergey Morozov on the undercard of the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 event. In addition, Khabib Nurmagomedov is also set to meet UFC president Dana White at the UFC 257 fight-week to discuss the champion’s future. Since announcing his retirement, Nurmagomedov has shown zero interest in returning, while White is adamant that he could convince The Eagle in making a U-turn from retirement.

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov/ Instagram