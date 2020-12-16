Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Would Prefer Watching “boxing Or UFC" Over Football

Juventus superstar and captain of the Portugal national football team Cristiano Ronaldo recently admitted that he would rather watch a UFC fight or a boxing bout than occupy himself with a 90-minute-long football match. While speaking to boxing sensation Gennady Golovkin in a DAZN documentary titled 'Parallel Worlds,' Ronaldo claimed that he likes watching others sports on TV in his free time. The Portuguese star is a huge combat sports fan and has been pictured with fighters like Floyd Mayweather, Anthony Joshua, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the past.

“Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV. Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC,” he said.

Also Read l Cristiano Ronaldo UFC: CR7 Believes Khabib Will Pummel Gaethje At UFC 254

Cristiano Ronaldo and UFC: Juventus star talks about boxing and football

Later in the conversation, Cristiano Ronaldo compared boxing with football, claiming that the combat sport “is a little more difficult” than soccer. The Portuguese stated that what makes MMA or boxing difficult is that it’s an individual sport. He said that although the fighters train with their teammates for months, they have to enter the ring alone. Football, on the other hand, is a team sport and all the players “train, laugh” and play together.

Also Read l UFC drops spectacular trailer for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier bout: “Ready for War”

Cristiano Ronaldo and boxing: CR7 on his retirement

Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d'Or five times in his career, is still performing at the highest level, despite being 35 years old. Though he shows no signs of slowing down, talks on his retirement come up every now and then. While discussing the same, CR7 revealed that he wants to go on for as long as possible and takes inspiration from tennis star Roger Federer, who remains at his peak despite being 39 years old.

As the conversation continued, Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, also admitted that he is not afraid to cry in public and stressed the importance of showing one's emotions. “I think it's good to have emotions, I don't hide who I am. People say that men don't cry, but why not? Who said that men don't cry? We all have feelings and emotions and we have to express them,” he added.

Also Read l Yoel Romero signs multi-fight deal with Bellator after getting released from UFC: Reports

Also Read l “Conor McGregor is hungrier than ever,” UFC star's manager claims ahead of Poirier bout

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Cristiano Ronaldo/ Instagram