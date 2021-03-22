Khabib Nurmagomedov Illegally STREAMS UFC Fight In Front Of Dana White, Fans In Splits

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov left many fans in splits after he decided to live stream almost the entire bout between Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson – which is kind of illegal. The undefeated Russian was sitting right next to UFC president Dana White on Saturday, in the front row of the UFC Apex. Throughout the event, the duo was seen chatting and sharing laughs.

Khabib retirement: Nurmagomedov streams UFC Vegas 22 headliner

However, as soon as Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson entered the octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out his phone and decided to interact with fans by going live on Instagram. While chatting with fans, Nurmagomedov had his camera focused on the cageside monitor, letting his fans see the entire bout for no cost at all. At one point in the evening, around 30,700 fans had tuned in to watch the Holland vs Bunson fight.

Khabib retirement: Fans react to Khabib’s illegal move

The thing which makes this even funnier is that Khabib Nurmagomedov streamed the fight while sitting right next to Dana White, who has been going after illegal streamers for years. "Khabib just casually illegally streaming the fight right next to Dana, I'm dying," wrote a fan. "Khabib streaming next to Dana is tooooo hilarious," added another.

Dana White: I'm cracking down on illegal streamers



Khabib flex: Streaming the fight out to everyone back in Russia while sitting next to Dana. pic.twitter.com/1bRZdK80Yx — Laryngitis (@laryn71) March 21, 2021

This is next level genius by Dana White. He’s letting Khabib stream the entire #UFCVegas22 main event. Now Dana will threaten to sue Khabib for everything he is worth unless he fights rematches McGregor. 3D chess move. pic.twitter.com/R5M5CAKAqm — Handsome Belichick (@guru_scout) March 21, 2021

UFC Fight Night: White and illegal streamers

Illegal streaming is something combat sports has been battling for years, but Dana White has taken it upon himself to catch these streamers and set an example for all. While talking to Mac Life earlier, White claimed that his team has caught many streamers so far and almost every one of them starts “crying and begging” after they receive legal notices.

“We just overcame a huge hurdle in the piracy world, and we're going to catch some of these guys in 2021, and I look forward to the crying and the begging. We'll see how tough they are when they get caught,” he added.

UFC Fight Night: What is next for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is now officially retired and would be vacating his lightweight title soon. However, The Eagle has confirmed that he will keep on making appearances in the promotion, mostly as a corner-man for his teammates. Earlier, Khabib accompanied his protégé Islam Makhachev to the octagon, who went on to defeat Drew Dober at the UFC 259 main card.

Image Source: UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov/ Instagram