Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts Conor McGregor Could Succeed Him As UFC Lightweight Champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t expect to be the UFC lightweight champion for much longer. The undefeated Russian retired from the sport after successfully defending his title against Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254. Since then he has shown very little interest in coming back, but UFC President Dana White hasn’t closed the door on Nurmagomedov’s return. Not just that, the two are also going to meet in Abu Dhabi in January to discuss the future of Nurmagomedov, with White confident that he could talk The Eagle into making a comeback.

Because of this, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still officially recognised as the lightweight titleholder. Earlier, there were rumours that the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier could be for the interim title or the lightweight crown. However, Dana White shut down the rumours, making it clear that Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 will be a non-title bout.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 fight

Despite this, many disagree with White’s claim, including Dustin Poirier, who thinks his bout with McGregor should be for the 155lb strap, considering Khabib Nurmagomedov “is a man of his word” and won't return. On Monday, Nurmagomedov also chimed in on the topic while talking to Match TV, calming that the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 should get their hands on the lightweight title.

“Top three [lightweight] fighters right now? Poirier, McGregor and Makhachev. He is not in the top-five yet, but those are the best fighters. My belt will be taken by the winner of Dustin and Conor,” Khabib added (translation from Russian via RT Sport).

Enough with the fake news. Khabib said the winner of this fight will fight for the title he didn’t say the winner will become champion. #ClickBait https://t.co/iWZtt8Hxeg — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 28, 2020

This will be Conor McGregor’s first lightweight fight since 2018, where he failed to regain his 155lb crown from Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Poirier, a former interim titleholder, also fell to Nurmagomedov when they met at UFC 242. On January 23, 2021, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will collide in a rematch. Their first bout took place in 2014 at the featherweight division, where The Notorious One knocked out The Diamond in the first round to win the bout.

