Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He “Never Considered Tony Ferguson An Elite UFC Lightweight”

Khabib Nurmagomedov might have retired from MMA, but fans and even UFC president Dana White still dream of seeing a bout between the Eagle and Tony Ferguson. Khabib vs Ferguson is hailed as the most “cursed” match-ups in combat sports history as the two have seen their fights fall through on five different occasions over the last five years. The last time they were set to clash, they were both on a 12-fight winning streak, but after Nurmagomedov was forced to withdraw due to travel restrictions arising from COVID-19, he was replaced by Justin Gaethje, who went on to batter Ferguson, earning a shot at The Eagle later that same year.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov retained his lightweight title against Gaethje at UFC 254, Ferguson faced another loss at the hands of Charles Oliveira, who is currently a top title contender. El Cucuy entered UFC 256 as a huge betting favourite, but Do Bronx dominated the bout from start to finish. Oliveira outclassed Ferguson in every department, winning the bout by unanimous decision (30–26, 30–26, 30–26).

Tony Ferguson stats: Nurmagomedov says Ferguson has never been elite

The UFC pound-for-pound king recently sat down with ACA fighter Magomed Ismailov, where he cited Ferguson’s age and his past opponents as the reasons why El Cucuy has never been “elite”. Nurmagomedov said fighting in the lightweight division at the age of 37 is impossible, adding that Ferguson has been dominant for years because he didn’t face any tough competition until recently. Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that since 2015, Tony Ferguson has wins over veterans like Kevin Lee, Edson Barboza, Anthony Pettis, and Donald Cerrone, who have lost around “20” fights combined in the last four years.

“All of my close ones would confirm this – I swear, I have never considered him an elite lightweight. He is very good; was very good; but never an elite one. You just can’t belong to the elite at the age of 37. Nobody has ever done this, and even Khabib can’t,” he added.

Tony Ferguson stats: Nurmagomedov on Ferguson’s recent performance

The Eagle then turned his attention to Ferguson’s recent fights, claiming that Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira picked El Cucuy apart like a “schoolboy”. Despite this, Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that he always dreamt of fighting Ferguson, but “God didn’t want to make it happen”. Nurmagomedov added that the former UFC interim lightweight champion is not at his level, stating that Ferguson would not be able to do anything on the feet. “When it goes to the ground, I would just steamroll him,” he concluded.

Image Source: AP