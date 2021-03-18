Khabib Nurmagomedov Teases UFC Return, Sends ‘Send Me Location’ Message To Dana White

The reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently dropped a major hint that he could make a U-turn from his retirement and return to the UFC. The undefeated Russian confirmed his decision to hang his gloves immediately after defeating former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 254 on Fight Island last October. Despite Khabib unwilling to compete again, UFC president Dana White was adamant to bring him back for one last run, considering Nurmagomedov is still at the peak of his career.

Dana White’s best attempt to lure the Eagle back to the octagon came in January, but with Conor McGregor getting battered by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, put an end to any possibility of Khabib’s return. However, the 32-year-old recently met former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta and sent a special message to the UFC supremo afterwards. “It was good to see you Lorenzo. Dana White, send me location,” Nurmagomedov tweeted.

Lorenzo meeting Nurmagomedov is huge news, considering the former CEO has stepped in on multiple occasions when White and other UFC officials were not able to come to a deal with someone. Not just that, Khabib also has a great relationship with Fertitta, who helped Dana White financially to transform the company during the dark years. Though Lorenzo Fertitta is no longer a higher up in the UFC, he still has an influence and it would be interesting to see what happens next.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov asking Dana White for his “location,” it can be said that Lorenzo Fertitta might have convinced him to have another chat with White about his return. Fans also feel the same way as Khabib’s post has generated more the 600,000 likes and over 2000 comments on Instagram.

“Khabib coming back?” a fan questioned. “Dana White send him your location ASAP and make Nurmagomedov vs McGregor 2 happen,” another added. “He’s just joking, he’s never coming back,” commented a third.

Despite Khabib’s absence, the lightweight division has continued to move on with fighters like Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier proving their worth. However, White still wants the lightweight division to unfold more before booking another title fight, adding that there is a possibility Khabib will be interested in making a return by then. Even if he doesn’t come back, the concept of a lightweight title tournament seems interesting.

