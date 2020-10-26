Khabib Rakes In Career-high $6.1 Million Payout For Beating Justin Gaethje At UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov stunned fans after he announced his retirement following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The 32-year-old Russian fighter dominated The Highlight, forcing him to tap out to a triangle choke early in Round 2. With a win at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov is leaving the sport with an immaculate 29-0 record, out of which 13 wins came in the UFC. Khabib also defended his lightweight title three times, having won the vacant title in April 2018.

UFC 254 payouts

According to online estimates, Khabib Nurmagomedov raked in a career-high over $6 million for his win against Justin Gaethje on Saturday. Entering as the defending champion for the bout, the Khabib payout for the fight alone was $6 million. He took home another $50,000 as Performance of the Night bonus, while he also netted another $40,000 as fight week incentive pay. This means the total Khabib payout, as estimated so far, stands at $6,090,000. Khabib's total payout will be even higher after his share from his pay-per-view clause is taken into account.

So far, Khabib's nearly $6.1 million dollar payout is slightly higher than his earnings for beating Dustin Poirier in 2019. It comfortably dwarfs the $2 million he raked in for his bout against Conor McGregor in 2018. Despite losing the fight to Khabib, McGregor earned $3 million for the fight. The Irishman earned a similar amount for his win against Donald Cerrone at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje earned a little more than $400,000 for his title unification bout in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Khabib vs Gaethje full fight

Khabib started his fights against Gaethje with a strong striking display, connecting several strikes and completing one takedown in Round 1. Gaethje too enjoyed a decent offensive performance as he managed to hurt the champ with several strikes to his left leg. Gaethje began Round 2 with another strong strike to Khabib's leg which momentarily left the Russian off-balance.

The champ, however, soon recovered with his trademark takedown, dominating Gaethje in the corner. Khabib quickly managed to execute a triangle choke on his opponent which sent Gaethje to sleep. The referee stopped the fight with 1:34 left in the second round.

Khabib quickly turned emotional as he wept in the centre of the ring after winning his first professional bout without his father, Abdulmanap, standing ringside. The 32-year-old went on to announce his retirement, citing a promise made to his mother, which he intends to keep.

Khabib notched 29 wins in his professional career, losing none. He won the lightweight title in 2018, beating Al Iaquinta for the vacant belt. Khabib went onto successfully defend his title against Conor McGregor in 2018 before he scored a win over Poirier last year. The 32-year-old, who will likely be the No.1 pound for pound fighter in the UFC after he recent win, was labelled as G.O.A.T by UFC president Dana White.

