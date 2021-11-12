Khabib Shuts Up Tony Ferguson With Facts; 'You Never Won A Single Round In The UFC'

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took to his Twitter handle on Friday and replied to Tony Ferguson’s comments about him. Ferguson recently added fire to the ongoing online feud between Khabib and Justin Gaethje by saying Khabib’s social media handles are run by MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz who uses the accounts to run his own agenda. Replying to the comment by Ferguson, the former UFC champion unleashed his anger on Tony Ferguson by putting out a factual breakdown on Ferguson’s UFC career.

In his tweet criticising Ferguson, Khabib reminded him that he has never won a single round in the UFC while fighting for the last three years. Citing Ferguson lost some of his rounds 10:8, Khabib added that the former has won against only one fighter from the top 15s. In conclusion of his tweet, the Russian MMA fighter said that it’s a clear picture from the outside and he is not going to go low and personal, and further chose not to insult Ferguson.

For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15.

Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) November 12, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov unhappy about Justin Gaethje's claim at the UFC lightweight title shot

Khabib earlier expressed his disagreement on Gaethje’s comment about a possible UFC lightweight title shot, ahead of his win against Michael Chandler in the much-anticipated clash on UFC 268. Speaking to ESPN, demanding a chance to fight for the lightweight title, Gaethje said that he will riot if he doesn’t get a title shot after winning against Chandler. Following Gaethje’s win at UFC 268, Khabib shunted Gaethje’s claim at the title shot, asking him to step aside and allow Islam Makhachev to challenge for the title, following his dominant win against Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Khabib’s stance on Gathje’s chances of challenging for the title prompted Ferguson to call out the Russian MMA fighter in his tweet. Khabib and Ferguson were scheduled to fight at the UFC 209 in 2017, but the fight was cancelled after Khabib’s failed weight cut left him at the hospital, and Ferguson was left with no opponents in the proposed interim lightweight championship co-event. Since then, Ferguson has gone on from being in one of his most exciting winning streaks to losing against Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beniel Dariush.

Islam Makhachev currently ranks below Justin Gaethje

Meanwhile, Khabib’s long-time training partner, Islam Makhachev defeated Dab Hooker by submission during the UFC 267. Makhachev is currently on a nine-match winning streak which puts him in contention for a chance at challenging for the UFC lightweight title. He is currently the fourth-ranked fighter in the UFC lightweight rankings. Meanwhile, Justin Gaethje ranks second ahead of Beneil Dariush and Makhachev and below top-ranked Dustin Poirier.

