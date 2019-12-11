Khalil Mack Spreads Christmas Joy, Pays Off Walmart Layaway Accounts In Hometown

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack has featured in the NFL in 13 matches this year. While his performances on the field has not really impressed Bears’ supporters, his actions off the field seems to have pleased the fans. As per a recent report in The Chicago Tribune, it was reported that Khalil Mack made an extravagant community outreach gesture in his hometown. Talk about spreading the Christmas cheer!

Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack makes a heartwarming gesture in his hometown

Khalil Mack paid off every holiday layaway account at his hometown Walmart.



$80K to clear 300+ accounts.



Respect ✊ @brgridiron



(via @jeremymikula) pic.twitter.com/LTz9DfIiR2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 10, 2019

The four-time Pro Bowl champion reportedly paid off the Walmart layaway accounts of more than 300 people while vacationing in his hometown - Fort Pierce, Florida. The report further states that the Khalil Mack Foundation were said to have paid off the debts of almost 300-350 accounts. A Walmart spokesperson further revealed that the total amount came up to almost $80,000. The statement from Walmart further added that, "We here at Walmart would like to thank the Khalil Mack Foundation for your generosity, and for making so many families happy for the holidays! Everyone is truly grateful for everything you have done for them!"

Fans love Khalil Mack and his random act of kindness during Christmas season

