The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Khelo India Games To Be Inaugurated On Jan 10; Rijiju Hails Guwahati As 'Sports Capital'

other sports

The 3rd edition of Khelo India Games will be inaugurated on January 10, with fanfare. Participation is expected to exceed 6,800 athletes from 27 states and UTs.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Khelo India

The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be inaugurated in Guwahati on Friday evening on January 10, with fanfare. The games are expected to see the participation of 6,800 athletes from 27 states and union territories competing in 20 sports.

READ: Khelo India: Around 6,800 Athletes From 37 Teams To Compete In 20 Sporting Events

The games begin

Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is excited and in a tweet on Friday morning, stated that it was a "big day" and that it was important to support the players make India a sporting nation. 

The Khelo India program has been introduced to revive the sports culture in India at the grass-root level by building a strong framework for all sports played in our country and establish India as a great sporting nation. 

READ: PM Unlikely to Inaugurate The 3rd Khelo India Youth Games 2020

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in a release, said, "The competition has started a sporting revolution in India and we couldn't be more proud of the fact that the tournament is being held in Assam. I wish the athletes all the very best."

The games will also witness a traditional Mizo sport 'Insuknawr'. In the sport, two players try to push each other out of a ring by holding a bamboo or wooden staff. The official said the Mizoram State Sports' Council has been asked to send players to the event to demonstrate the game on January 14.

Six players accompanied by two officials from the Mizoram Indigenous Games Association will be sent to Guwahati for it, he said. Insuknawr is one of the most important indigenous sports of Mizoram and a representation of the game is on the emblem of the state sports council.

READ: Khelo India Games Is An Event Of National Importance: Rijiju

READ: Over 1.5 Million Fitness Assessment Conducted Via Khelo India Mobile App

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU SEEKS PEOPLE'S SUPPORT
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON: TRUMP
CONG SENDS SHOWCAUSE NOTICE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
CRPF WITHDRAWS SECURITY COVER
KHELO INDIA GAMES TO BE INAUGURATED