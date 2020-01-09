Khelo India: Around 6,800 Athletes From 37 Teams To Compete In 20 Sporting Events

Only a few hours are left for the most exciting event for the youths to take off. The stadiums in the city now wear a festive look. Khelo India's billboards promoting Fit India is giving an adrenaline rush to all sports enthusiasts across the country as the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games will kick off on January 10 and will continue till January 22.

The opening ceremony

The opening ceremony, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on January 10, will witness the presence of Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and the Minister of State (I/C) for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, along with a host of star athletes, including Assam's pride Hima Das.

Lakhya Konwar, Chairman, Youth Affairs and Sports, Assam, has stated that the opening ceremony will be a world-class affair. More than 1000 people including cast members, technical, and support staff members are working around the clock. A state-of-the-art show created with the innovative use of lighting and technology will be the centrepiece of the opening ceremony.

Special acts have been devised to celebrate the natural beauty and cultural wealth of Assam along with the heroes of the state. Apart from the performances by ethnic communities from across Assam, an act to champion the Fit India movement, encouraging all Indians to integrate fitness into their daily routine, is also an important aspect of the show.

Around 6,800 athletes across 37 (states and union territories) teams will compete in a total of 20 sports events, including new additions - lawn bowls and cycling, in eight venues across Guwahati during the competition. The total strength of participation at the games is 10,000 people, including athletes, officials, volunteers, and support staff.

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games

The third edition of the games will also witness many first time initiatives by the State government of Assam, which include having aircrafts dedicated to ferry athletes from Kolkata and Delhi to Guwahati and a go-green programme that will see electric cars at the venues. Besides the Khelo India scholarships that winners of the tournament will get, the Assam Government has also announced cash awards for the winners. With the host State fully geared up and teams already arriving, a dedicated hospitality team is working around the clock to deliver the best experience.

