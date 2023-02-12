Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Maharashtra Finishes In First Position, Host MP 3rd

The fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games culminated on Saturday February 11. Maharashtra finished at the top of the points table, with a total of 161 medals, whereas Haryana came second with 128 medals. With 96 medals MP was the distant third in the race.

The year saw fencing and water sports being added to the 25-sport list. Moreover, for the first time sports like kayaking, canoeing, canoe slalom, and fencing will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games.. Khelo India Youth Games have over the years become an important part of the sports industry. The tournament not only boosts the talent and confidence of young talent but also incorporates a sense of competition .in the budding stars.

This edition of the games was hosted by, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur Mandla. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were the chief guests of the concluding ceremony. The Khelo India Youth Games-2022 started on the 30th of January. Around six thousand players from different States contested with all their energy and fervor for medals in 27 different sports in these 13 days. Before the closing ceremony, all the winners were welcomed in the grand rally from the Chief Minister’s residence to the Boat Club, the place was of concluding ceremony.

Presenting the WINNERS of #KheloIndia Youth Games 2022, Team #Maharashtra 🏆



Many Congratulations to all 👍 Your hard work and consistency is comendable🤩 Very well played!!#KIYG2022 #KheloIndiaInMP@yashodhararaje pic.twitter.com/Y3GlFdhOg2 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 11, 2023

Khelo India Youth Games are tiuted as one of the reasons behind India's recent success in inidividual sports.

Final Standings In Khelo India Youth Games 2022