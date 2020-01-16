Khelo India Youth Games: Dancer Turned Weightlifter Clinches Gold, Creates National Record

Maharashtra's Soumya Sunil Dalvi not only clinched gold in U-17 Women 40kg weightlifting at Khelo India Youth Games on January 15 but also created a national record. On January 16, the 14-year-old repeated history after winning gold in the same category last year in Khelo India tournaments. Soumya was a dancer until she took weightlifting at the age of 12 and started securing national titles at the age of 13. The teenager's success story starts from the moment she created records in snatch and overall total at the Nagpur national in 2018.

Weightlifting in her blood

Soumya's father, Sunil was a former weight lifter and a Chhatrapati Award winner. It was only due to her father's inspiration, that she decided to pursue the sport and was selected in the Maharashtrian contingent for the Khelo India Youth Games at Pune in 2019. Since then, Soumya has not only bettered her own records but also clinched golds in most of them. Soumya has also said earlier that it was after she saw her father play the sport. Sunil took her responsibility after realising her affinity. Soumya has also revealed that her father is her 'role model' but she also respects Mirabai Chanu.

Not only Soumya but two others along with her from Maharashtra won gold medals on Wednesday at Khelo India Youth Games in Under-17 categories in weightlifting. Harshada Garud clinched gold in U-17 45kg weightlifting and also created a national record. Currently, Maharashtra is acing the 'Medal Meter' with 110 metals including 28 golds, while Haryana is second in line with 73 medals including 23 golds followed by Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Kerala.

