Khelo India Youth Games Becomes India's First Paperless Event

The 2020 Khelo India Youth Games became India's first digital games as it went completely paperless and finished all the processes on the high-tech digital platform. According to reports, representatives from each state were given a unique ID which allowed them to create a username and a password to update details of all their athletes, officials and volunteers. The games were organised without any hitch as the 'elaborate and foolproof' process did not leave any scope for confusion or chaos.

The Director-General of the Sports Authority of India, Sandip Pradhan, while speaking to a local media outlet said that the process wasn't simply about registering the over 10,000 people, the authorities also sent a confirmation to every shortlisted contingent and every individual in the portal itself. In addition, he further added, that each person involved in the Games received an SMS too which confirmed their participation, hotel reservation and their air tickets. Details regarding local transport in Guwahati were also shared via SMS, he said.

The KIYG took up the initiative to make the games an environmentally-friendly event. Along with state representatives, National Sports Federations, the School Games Federation of India and the Central Board of Secondary Education also nominated their athletes for various individual games on the portal. According to reports, the organisations also nominated the technical officials for their own games, just like Assam state association nominated the volunteers for the competition.

The basic information about every Khelo India athlete, including their eligibility, performance history is recorded online. The same unique ID can also be used for registering participants for future Khelo India Youth Games events. The digitisation of the games has made everybody's task much easier.

Maharashtra leading with 41 gold

Khelo India Youth Games this year marks the third edition of the event. It was inaugurated in Guwahati on January 10 by Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. According to the statistics, Maharashtra is currently leading the medal tally with 41 gold and 43 silver on a total of 149 medals. Haryana is the close second with 36 gold, followed by Delhi with 22 gold and 18 silver. Uttar Pradesh stands at the fourth position with 19 gold, 18 silver and 21 bronze medals.

