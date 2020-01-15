Khelo India Youth Games: Mumbai Girl Clinches Gold Without Coach, Track

Maharashtra’s cyclist Madhura Waykar registered a dominant performance in the U21 Girls Time Trial at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 to clinch the gold medal. Madhura, a resident of Shivaji Park, reportedly consulted her coach, who lives in Pune, and the latter suggested the 20-year-old to practice during early mornings. She had to follow the tough schedule because of the Mumbai traffic and lack of velodrome, an arena for track cycling.

According to Khelo India website, Madhura, a BA English literature student at Guru Nanak Khalsa College, started cycling at the age of eleven and tried her hands in swimming, triathlons, and track but finally decided to stick with one discipline and chose cycling. She was a part of the Junior Asian Track Cycling Championship in 2017 and went on to win national titles in 2016 and 2017. She started as favourites at the Youth Games after she finished third in her first time trial in the Senior category at the 2019 Nationals.

Father not present at the event

The Mumbaikar cyclist called her father soon after winning the competition since he was not present in Guwahati during the event. Madhura said that her father has spent numerous mornings where he used to ride a bike while she practised on cycle. She now wants to break the door to enter the contention for the India camp.

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games for Under-17 age group (Boys & Girls) and Under-21 age group (Boys & Girls) in 20 sports disciplines is underway and will conclude on January 22. The objective is to help youngsters look forward to playing the mega competition in the same way as seniors look forward to participating and winning medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or Olympic Games.

The youth games are being held under the auspices of Khelo India - National Program for development of Sports. The annual sporting event is one of the most important twelve verticals including the promotion of rural/indigenous tribe games, community coaching development, sports for women, and talent search and development among others.

