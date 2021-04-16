Kimi Raikkonen For President: Fans Welcome Alfa Romeo Racer To Imola Grand Prix 2021

Kimi Raikkonen may have gotten older and fallen at the back of the grid as a result of an inferior car but his massive fan following, especially in Italy, still continues. The 41-year old is the last Ferrari driver to win an F1 Driver's Championship when he won it back in 2007. A day prior to the Imola Grand Prix 2021, Italian fans welcomed the Alfa Romeo racer with open arms as they raised 'Kimi Raikkonen for president' banners.

Imola Grand Prix 2021: 'Kimi Raikkonen for president' banners

The FIA general assembly is scheduled to face FIA presidential elections in December as Jean Todt's third term will come to an end. With that in mind, Kimi Raikkonen fans showed their unwavering support for the Finnish driver as they raised 'Kimi Raikkonen for president' banners at the Imola circuit. One can see the image below posted by Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN's official Instagram handle.

Kimi Raikkonen is well known for his outspokenness and the humour that comes as a result of it. It seems The Iceman's fans like his attitude and hope to see him lead the motorsport's governing body. The Finnish driver's passion for the sport is clear as he has raced in F1 for 20 years and continues to race despite not being in a position to fight for wins.

F1 2021 schedule

The F1 2021 calendar has the most number of races (23) in an F1 season. After the Imola Grand Prix 2021, the action moves to the Portuguese Grand Prix (30 April-2 May) followed by the Spanish Grand Prix a week later. Fans can view the entire F1 2021 schedule on the official Formula 1 page.

What time is Imola Grand Prix 2021?

The Imola Grand Prix 2021 will take place from April 16-18 at the Imola circuit in Italy. As per the Imola Grand Prix schedule, the action will begin with free practice 1 which starts at 2:30 PM IST on Friday, April 16. The rest of the Imola Grand Prix schedule is given below along with the channels each event will be telecasted on in India.

Free Practice 1: 2:30-3:30 PM IST on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD

Free Practice 2: 7:00-7:30 PM IST on Star Sports 3 SD

Free Practice 3: 2:30-3:30 PM IST on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD

Qualifying: 6:30-7:30 PM IST on Star Sports 2 SD/HD

Race: 6:30-8:30 PM IST on Star Sports 3 SD