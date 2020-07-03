Kiren Rijiju To Start TOP Scheme Junior Aiming For Top 10 In 2028 Olympics

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that the Ministry will soon start a TOP Scheme for juniors — kids and young athletes — with a vision to get into the top 10 in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"We are going to start a Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Junior besides the already existing TOPS senior. We are going to start for the juniors as well for the 10-12-year-olds. If we can identify the potential, the government will take full care of them in grooming, so that they are ready by the time for 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles. If the government takes them under their tutelage, then their parents will not have any worries," said the Sports Minister during an interactive and motivational session of 'Fit India Talks' with Human Resource Development RP Nishank, world champion shuttler PV Sindhu and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Friday.

"This is a dream for India to be in top 10," he said, adding that the country has all the potential, support and aspirations. The Minister said PM Modi created the task force with this vision and recommendations have come and the government is in the process of implementation. "I am very confident that India will be in the top 10 in 2028 Los Angeles. I am saying this with full commitment and preparation and after great thought,” said Rijiju.

Series of planning programs

The Sports Minister also revealed that the government is doing its best to ensure India is among the top 10 countries at the 2028 Olympics.

“When Prime Minister Modi set up the Olympic task force, I closely studied it and after becoming the sports minister, I set a target that by 2028 India must be in the top 10 and it is achievable. There is a series of planning programs going behind it from scouting, talent identification, customized training, exposure trips, all the possible facilities, getting the top coaches in the world. We have made a big base through Khelo India and through many other processes we have started the talent identification," Kiren Rijiju said.

Fit India now people’s movement

The Sports Minister also heaped laurels on the positive effect the 'Fit India' movement has had in less than a year. He said the movement is becoming people’s movement in the truest sense and claimed that in the last 8-9 months, 2.5 lakh schools have registered under Fit India.

"We attended functions in launching the Fit India School Week. Our Prime Minister’s vision is to create a fit nation and the movement is growing very well. We have a committed team in our ministry and multiple sports stars are taking forward this movement. On August 29 this year, we will complete one year of Fit India’s launch. In this one year, we can show where we have reached. It has been a complete people’s movement," said Rijiju.

(Photo: Twitter/@KirenRijiju)

