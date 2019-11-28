Boxing: KSI Wants To Face More Celebrities; Calls Out Jake Paul For A Fight

YouTuber turned boxer KSI is planning to return to the ring after defeating Logan Paul. The two fighters faced off in a highly anticipated re-match on November 9. Well, if you were expecting a trilogy fight with Logan Paul, then KSI is clearly not interested in that. The 26-year-old defeated Logan Paul via decision and he has no interest in fighting him again. After a super fight, KSI is eyeing something bigger in his future bout.

Boxing: KSI wants to fight more celebrities

The super-fight between KSI and Logan Paul turned out to be highly beneficial for both the men in terms of money. KSI clearly wants that ‘big-pot’ again. In an interview with The Ring, KSI said that he is interested in fighting celebs who are capable of drawing more attention. The British Youtuber called himself a businessman and said that a fight with a journeyman won't generate numbers for him.

KSI was asked whether he would love to fight pop-star Justin Bieber or not. He ruled out the possibility with a laugh. Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise for a fight a few months back but later ruled it out. Justin Bieber clearly is not in KSI’s mind at this moment, but Jake Paul is. KSI feels that he can fight Jake Paul if he proves that he is better than Logan Paul. According to KSI, Jake Paul is worse than Logan Paul so he needs to fight AnEsonGib (YouTuber) first. KSI promised to square-off against Jake Paul if he manages to defeat Gib in a boxing fight. KSI further revealed that there are more celebrities outside YouTube whom he would love to face, but the 26-year-old did not take any name.

