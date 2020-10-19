LA Dodgers Win Dramatic Game 7 To Complete NLCS Comeback, Advance To World Series

The LA Dodgers continued their recent domination of the National League as they won it for the third time in the last four seasons. The LA Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 as they won the series 4-3. The NLCS Game 7 victory rounded out an impressive comeback for the LA Dodgers, who at one stage found Atlanta Braves leading the series 3-1.

WORLD SERIES BOUND. pic.twitter.com/BbWgIsBZ07 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 19, 2020

Dodgers vs Braves live score: Dodgers advance to World Series

In a game that went right down to the wire, the NLCS Game 7 saw memorable performances from several players, with many stepping up to the big occasion. It was Cody Bellinger who was the star of the show for the LA Dodgers, who got the better of the in-form Chris Martin. The NLCS Game 7 victory means that the LA Dodgers advance to the World Series, where they’ll meet the Tamba Bay Rays.

It was the Atlanta Braves who started the NLCS Game 7 on the front foot, with Marcell Ozuna’s RBI single giving the Braves a 1-0 lead before the Dodgers had even batted. Despite Dustin May failing to impress as the opener, Dansby Swanson made sure that the scoreboard read 2-0 to the Braves with a solo home run.

The LA Dodgers responded to their rivals admirably, Will Smith hitting a two-run single. However, the Atlanta Braves responded strongly in the fourth. But the Braves struggled to make the most of their advantage, as they failed to utilize their two runners in scoring positions as they ran themselves out in a double play, with Austen Riley heavily criticised for his role.

Atlanta failed to put the game to bed in the fifth, although it was LA Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts who was responsible for that. Betts timed his jump perfectly to prevent what looked like a sure shot home run by Freddie Freeman. Despite not being in the lead till then, the LA Dodgers tied the game in the sixth via Enrique Hernandez. It was the Cody Bellinger show from thereon, with the star guiding the LA Dodgers to an impressive comeback victory in NCLS Game 7.

The win means that the LA Dodgers have secured the NL pennant for the third time in four seasons. Although after having made the playoff in seven out of the last eight years, the group will be looking to get hands on its first ring. They will now face the Tamba Bay Rays at the same venue in the World Series.

Image Credits: LA Dodgers Instagram