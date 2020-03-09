LA Rams New Logo Leaked Online, NFL Fans Call It 'the Worst Of All Time'

The LA Rams are undergoing a brand image change ahead of the start the upcoming NFL season. As a part of the entire revamp project, the popular NFL franchise also spoke about re-inventing their team logo in order to keep up with changing times. Earlier this year, Rams’ chief operating officer, Kevin Demoff, wrote an open letter to fans in which he said that: "This exciting time includes our new brand identity — from logos and colors to uniforms and helmets. These elements will tie to our deep roots in Los Angeles while also providing a sleek, modern look that fits with our new, world-class home. We are excited to share all of this with you over the coming months and see our players run out of the SoFi Stadium tunnel for the first time in our new uniforms as we kick off this next era of Los Angeles Rams football.”

LA Rams logo leaked online

Thoughts on the new Los Angeles Rams logo? pic.twitter.com/tb8jPOW6Oe — The Cut 💭 (@TheCutFFL) March 8, 2020

It's safe to say that the recent LA Rams new logo has not been a hit with city locals and NFL fans in general. Twitter has been bombarded with various comments pertaining to the possible new LA Rams logo as fans have lashed out against the franchise officials. Here are some of the most hilarious responses that we found regarding the LA Rams new logo.

Fans express their dissent over LA Rams new logo

Congrats Rams, you took the #1 spot for the worst NFL logo from the Browns.



That’s a damn Chargers logo.. pic.twitter.com/D6aY6w1h26 — 𝒟𝑒𝓋𝑜𝓃. 🧀🦅 (@Trxnzition) March 9, 2020

The new Rams logo looks like it’s from a tv show about pro football and they didn’t have rights from the NFL pic.twitter.com/NXL6uf0Y6X — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 8, 2020

The LA Rams new logo is giving me strong Nick Carter 1996 vibes. pic.twitter.com/2jSk8iBleQ — Shane Morris (@IamShaneMorris) March 9, 2020

The more I look at the leaked LA Rams logo, the worse it gets....oof pic.twitter.com/30l6bE2vvO — Ashly Elam (@AshlyElamSports) March 9, 2020

