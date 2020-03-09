The Debate
LA Rams New Logo Leaked Online, NFL Fans Call It 'the Worst Of All Time'

other sports

A potential LA Rams new logo has been leaked online ahead of the start of the NFL season. See how fans feel about the new logo, is it a hit or a miss?

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
LA Rams

The LA Rams are undergoing a brand image change ahead of the start the upcoming NFL season. As a part of the entire revamp project, the popular NFL franchise also spoke about re-inventing their team logo in order to keep up with changing times. Earlier this year, Rams’ chief operating officer, Kevin Demoff, wrote an open letter to fans in which he said that: "This exciting time includes our new brand identity — from logos and colors to uniforms and helmets. These elements will tie to our deep roots in Los Angeles while also providing a sleek, modern look that fits with our new, world-class home. We are excited to share all of this with you over the coming months and see our players run out of the SoFi Stadium tunnel for the first time in our new uniforms as we kick off this next era of Los Angeles Rams football.”

LA Rams logo leaked online

It's safe to say that the recent LA Rams new logo has not been a hit with city locals and NFL fans in general. Twitter has been bombarded with various comments pertaining to the possible new LA Rams logo as fans have lashed out against the franchise officials. Here are some of the most hilarious responses that we found regarding the LA Rams new logo.

Fans express their dissent over LA Rams new logo

First Published:
