Could Tom Brady's 'consistent Contact' With Antonio Brown Spell 2020 NFL Reunion?

The odds are slashed on Tom Brady staying with the New England Patriots, major betting sources reported earlier last week. The Tom Brady situation has been monitored closely by a number of franchises in the NFL ever since the Patriots clashed out of the playoffs. It now appears that Tom Brady looks increasingly likely to extend his stay in Massachusetts. But that’s not all. His decision could also impact the future of disgraced former wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

Tom Brady Antonio Brown reunion: Tom Brady in “constant contact” with Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has courted more controversy over the second half of the 2019 NFL season than most players in the NFL. The Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) cut Antonio Brown before he played a single game in the NFL for them, which led to the Patriots taking a punt on the 7-time Pro Bowler following his Raiders exit. Off-field controversies meant that the Patriots also decided to discard Antonio Brown after the Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins. However, it now appears that Tom Brady is keen to reignite the partnership with Antonio Brown, despite all his off-field troubles.

Last week, ESPN reported that Tom Brady is in “consistent contact” with Antonio Brown, with Brown stating his desire to play alongside the six-time Super Bowl champion wherever he chooses to sign in the offseason. While there are few in and around the NFL doubting the raw abilities of Antonio Brown, the bone of contention with the disgraced former wide receiver remains his off-field controversies.

Antonio Brown Tom Brady reunion: Off-field controversies could derail Brown's comeback

Over the last two years, Multiple sexual assault allegations have been directed at Antonio Brown over the last year. He was also arrested in Hollywood, Florida last year on charges of assault, battery and burglary. The NFL is yet to come to a conclusion regarding the sexual assault allegations filed against Antonio Brown. Earlier last week, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock dismissed any talk about a possible return for Antonio Brown to the franchise, “Antonio Brown, I have very little comment about. I think he had his time with the Raider and I think his time there is up," Mayock told reporters. The 'Tom Brady Antonio Brown reunion', therefore, seems unlikely to go down in Las Vegas this season.

