Lamar Jackson Surprises Fan Who Thought She Was Posing With A Hologram, Watch Video

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson surprised one of his fans in the best ways possible. The fan had no idea about Jackson’s presence for real. The woman believed she was posing with the NFL Superstar’s hologram. Little did she know that it was Lamar Jackson in person. However, after knowing the truth, the woman gave a priceless reaction that made everyone’s day at the Super Bowl Radio Row event at the Miami Beach Convention Centre.

NFL: Lamar Jackson surprises a fan in the best way possible

You’re gonna see a lot of Lamar Jackson content today. This is the best one. (via r/nfl) pic.twitter.com/djsIR516NA — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 1, 2020

NFL fans gathered around to strike a pose with Lamar Jackson’s hologram version at an exhibit in Miami. The young lady had a similar intention. However, Lamar Jackson brightened up her day by arriving in person. The video that made the rounds of various social media platforms showcases the woman’s priceless reaction.

The lady took a few steps backwards to “jump in and strike a pose” with a digitized Lamar Jackson. However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback discreetly got into the frame with his arms and thumbs raised. The confused fan turned around and got a shocking surprise after seeing Lamar Jackson in person. The thrilled woman then greeted Jackson with a warm hug.

Apart from making his fan’s day, Lamar Jackson also became the first player from Ravens to win the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award via unanimous decision. Jackson went on to break former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s record in just his second season. Lamar Jackson definitely knows how to keep his fans happy both on and off the field.

