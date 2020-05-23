Lance Armstrong's ESPN Documentary To Highlight 10,000 Lies Around Disgraced Star's Doping

Following the conclusion of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance, the Lance Armstrong documentary has been the talk of the town on social media. The Lance Armstrong documentary is a two-part series that touches upon the disgraced cyclist's youth and the Lance Armstrong doping stories. The Lance Armstrong documentary also reveals how he used "10,000 lies" in a bid to protect his empire and the extent he went to keep the Lance Armstrong doping scandal a secret.

Lance Armstrong ESPN series: Lance Armstrong documentary

The Lance Armstrong ESPN series is set to follow up on The Last Dance as viewers in the USA will be able to view the first part of the Lance Armstrong documentary on Sunday, May 24. The first episode of the Lance Armstrong 30 for 30 release date is scheduled for Sunday, May 24 at 9 pm ET. Fans in the USA can watch the Lance Armstrong 30 for 30 release on ESPN.

An incredible new documentary on the rise and fall of Lance Armstrong 🚴👀



Part 1 is available to stream on @ESPNPlayer from May 25. Start your 7-day free trial now 🍿 pic.twitter.com/D9OPfBhG0P — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 18, 2020

The Lance Armstrong ESPN series will showcase the rise to prominence of the then-cycling great only for his empire to crumble and see all his titles won after 1988 snatched away from under his nose. The Lance Armstrong ESPN film will highlight the secrets of the two-time Tour de France champion and the methods he used to evade the charges of doping by using "10,000 lies". The Lance Armstrong EPO stories were adjudged false until the moment the American came clean in 2013 and revealed to the world that he could not have won seven Tour De France titles in a row without substance abuse.

Lance Armstrong EPO: Lance Armstrong doping

The 'Lance Armstrong EPO' story was top trending when reports stated that ESPN will broadcast the two-part Lance Armstrong documentary. Cycling fans will get a dose of how Lance Armstrong tried his best to keep the doping allegations a secret. In 1996, having won the Tour de France the previous year while staying clean, Lance Armstrong was diagnosed with potentially fatal metastatic testicular cancer but survived the near-death battle with cancer and returned to the sport.

Upon returning to the circuit from a life-threatening incident, Lance Armstrong won seven straight Tour de France titles from 1999 till 2005 while using Erythropoietin (EPO), a performance-enhancing drug. While brushing up on the Lance Armstrong doping stories, the foul-mouthed Lance Armstrong documentary also claims how the American was a 'bully' and 'held grudges' against his opponent and former friend turned nemesis, Floyd Landis. The Lance Armstrong documentary will expose some of the deep and dark secrets and lies of the American hero turned villain.

