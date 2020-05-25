Lance Armstrong Net Worth, Tour De France Titles, Doping Scandal And Documentary

The first episode of the Lance Armstrong documentary, 'Lance' released over the weekend and has been the talk of the town on social media. The Lance Armstrong documentary highlights the fall from grace of the 48-year-old and also touches upon the Lance Armstrong doping scandal and the '10,000' lies he told in order to cover it all from spilling. However, following the release of the Lance Armstrong documentary, fans posed some questions including, 'What is the Lance Armstrong net worth as of now?' and 'Has the Lance Armstrong net worth dropped after his titles were returned?'

Lance Armstrong net worth: Lance Armstrong documentary

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Lance Armstrong net worth is an estimated $50 million. At the peak of his career, the Lance Armstrong net worth was reportedly around $125 million, as the former road racing cyclist earned over $20 million a year from endorsements and prize money. However, by pleading his guilt over the Lance Armstrong doping allegations in 2013, the two-time Tour de France champion had to return all of the medals he won from 1998 onwards, losing major sponsorship deals, costing him a reported $75 million in the process. The Lance Armstrong net worth was boosted due to a $100,000 Uber investment the disgraced cycling great made in 2009. Armstrong's Uber investment is currently valued at $30 million, according to reports.

Lance Armstrong documentary: Lance Armstrong doping

The Lance Armstrong doping news sent cycling enthusiasts all across the world into a meltdown in 2013. Following the revelation of using performance-enhancing drug 'EPO' during his cycling days, Armstrong was stripped of his medals and any other awards he won after 1998. The Lance Armstrong documentary sheds light upon Armstrong's use of EPO and how he recovered from testicular cancer, returning to the sport and also winning seven Tour de France titles in a row.

"I made $18,000 a year, $1,500 a month. My rent was $300. I was like, 'I'm f---ing loaded.'"



Lance Armstrong remembers his first pro contract. pic.twitter.com/jHu7vGiqwR — 30 for 30 (@30for30) May 25, 2020

Lance Armstrong documentary: Lance Armstrong Tour de France titles

The first two Lance Armstrong Tour de France titles were secured in 1993 and 1995 respectively before he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1996. Armstrong returning to cycling in 1998 and won a staggering seven Tour de France titles in succession before announcing his first retirement in 2005. Armstrong returned from retirement in 2009 and finished third in the Tour de France that year and retired for the second time in 2011.

