Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo Tara Rara' Reaction To Anil Kapoor's Cycling Video Is Every Punjabi

Anil Kapoor's 'burning the calories' post anniversary video has left singer-music director Daler Mehendi inspired in ways that he wants to do some 'Bolo Tara Rara' with the star. How you must be thinking?

In the video shared by Anil Kapoor, the actor is seen sweating it out by cycling at his home gym. He revealed that it was important to 'burn off the calories' after he indulged in anniversary cakes.

To this, Daler Mehendi replied saying he too has started cycling from Punjab and wants Kapoor to come to Udaipur where they can then eat 'Samosa, Jalebi, Laal Maas' and dance on 'Bolo Tara Rara'.

Mere Pyaare Lakhan bhai, you're a true inspiration... Maine bhi yahaan se cycling shuru kar di hai, tusi v Udaipur tak aa jao, phir jalebi samosa te Laal maas khavange te karange #BoloTaraRara #BeDaler #RabRaakha — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) May 22, 2020

I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes ...

now I must do the time and burn off those calories! pic.twitter.com/5YsCP8bnnp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2020

Last week, the Welcome actor had shared a few pictures of himself in a lean avatar and captioned it with a long note about the importance of immunity for not just the body but also the mind.

Kapoor wrote, "Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex no brain six pack to show off. But mind is what will make the difference to a successful health kick. Every day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling, move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way, remove what clouds of doubt have come over me. If you think you can, you will. If you think you can't, you won't. Either way, you will prove yourself right . So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve."

What's next for Anil Kapoor?

The actor will be seen next in Takht which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will also feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar among others.

