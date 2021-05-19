Lando Norris Contract: How Much Will The McLaren Racer Earn After Signing Multi-year Deal?

Ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, the big headline came from McLaren as their star driver Lando Norris has signed a new multi-year contract with the team. The British driver has been rewarded for his impressive growth as an F1 driver and a strong start to the 2021 season. The 21-year old, who has been a part of the McLaren family since 2017, has scored the second podium of his career in Imola earlier this year and is also in the running for nine successive point finishes. Here are the details of the lucrative Lando Norris contract and the Monaco Grand Prix time.

Lando Norris contract

Lando Norris' new McLaren contract will see his term with the team last at least till the end of 2022, bringing him in line with new teammate Daniel Ricciardo's contract. The Australian racer revealed earlier this year that he had signed a three-year deal beginning from this season. The team said in a statement that the confirmation of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris McLaren contract beyond 2022 reiterates the team's commitment for stability in the future as they hope to compete at the front of the field as soon as possible.

Lando Norris McLaren contract extension a clear sign of commitment from both sides

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said, "I’m delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond. He’s been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we’re proud of the growth he’s shown since he first started with us back in 2017. Lando is one of the brightest talents on the Formula 1 grid and we look forward to seeing him continue to go from strength to strength both on and off track."

Similarly, Norris too echoed Brown's stance of commitment. The 21-year-old said, "My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become Formula 1 World Champion and I want to do that with this team. Since joining in 2017 our progression has been consistent and we have clear ambitions together for the future. I want to say thank you to Zak and Andreas for the belief they have shown in me since the beginning, and to the whole team for giving me such a strong environment to continue my career in."

Lando Norris salary

According to the previous Lando Norris contract, the McLaren driver reportedly earned a salary of $1,915,000. Considering his impressive performances over the course of the previous seasons, one can expect the British racer to only receive a better package with his new multi-year contract. The Lando Norris salary is only expected to go higher the next season. Meanwhile, his teammate Ricciardo is believed to be on a staggering contract worth $17,000,000.

F1 2021 schedule: Monaco Grand Prix time India

As per the F1 2021 schedule, the Monaco Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from May 20-23 with the first two practice sessions scheduled to begin on Thursday instead of the usual Fridays. The Monaco Grand Prix time for all sessions and the main race is given below. All timings are in IST.

Thursday, May 20

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 22

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Qualifying: 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 23

Main Race: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM