Lando Norris 'devastated' After Missing Out On Maiden F1 Win At Russian GP 2021

McLaren F1's Lando Norris had a heartbreaking Russian Grand Prix 2021 as he failed to win the race despite dominating most of it. The Brit led the race for 50 of the 53 laps, but a disastrous pit stop decision by him and the team cost him victory. With it beginning to rain late in the race, several drivers, including race winner Lewis Hamilton pitted for fresher tyres.

However, McLaren F1 did not follow suit with Norris. As a result, the 21-year old lost grip due to his older dry tyres and went off the track. He eventually finished the race in seventh place. Speaking after the race, a disappointed Norris revealed that the team were not entirely to blame, as he was equally involved in the decision not to pit.

Russian GP result: Lando Norris reveals he is devastated

While speaking after the Russian GP, Lando Norris said that he is 'devastated' not to win his maiden F1 Grand Prix. "Obviously unhappy... devastated in a way. I guess we made a call to stay out and we stand by that call. Of course, the wrong one at the end."

The moment a first #F1 win finally slipped away from Lando Norris#RussianGP pic.twitter.com/W3ofVyM6Fb — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2021

With several fans pointing out fingers at McLaren F1 for costing Norris, the 21-year old cleared the air as he stated that it was his choice as much as the team. "I made the decision as much as the team. They thought I should box and I decided to stay out. My decision. I thought it was the way to go."

Disappointment and a bit of frustration about what could have been #RussianGP @LandoNorris pic.twitter.com/Yrj2QmDD21 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2021

The McLaren F1 driver had not put a foot wrong the whole weekend. On Saturday, he secured his maiden pole position and came agonisingly close to finishing a complete performance on Sunday. Despite losing first place on the opening lap to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, he drove an excellent race to get that place back.

Speaking of his performance before the heartbreak, Norris said, "I felt like I did everything I could even when it got tricky. I made a couple of mistakes and still kept Lewis behind. The laps I was out before Lewis boxed, it was perfectly fine for the tyres I was on." He finished the post-race interview by stating that he did not expect the track to get as wet as it did, which in turn led him to make a mistake.