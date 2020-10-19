LeBron James Asks World Series-bound Dodgers To "eat Breakfast" After Their Game 7 Win

While the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned NBA champions after ten years on October 11 (October 12 IST), the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series 2020 a week later. This Sunday, the Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in seven games. Even before the game, James was cheering on the team who forced Game 7 in the National League Championship Series.

LeBron James on the Dodgers vs Braves game 7

James shared a photo of Joe Kelly pouting, while also congratulating the Dodgers. "Congrats men", James wrote, before tagging the team and asking them to eat their breakfast. Before the game, James was seen smoking a "23" cigar while wearing a Dodgers jersey.

You already know @KingJames is locked in for Game 7 pic.twitter.com/WaFVEaPntq — LeBron Wire (@LeBron_Wire) October 18, 2020

He promised. He delivered. Your NBA Finals MVP: @KingJames pic.twitter.com/QbVJ6o3jGq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

James, who started playing for the Lakers in 2018, led the team to their first NBA title in a decade. LeBron scored a game-high 28 points in the Lakers' 106-93 victory, winning his fourth NBA title and Finals MVP trophy. James averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 and career-high 10.2 assists this season, while he scored 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in the postseason. James now has the highest number of playoff wins in NBA history.

Magic Johnson, Jared Dudley and other NBA stars react to the Dodgers and Braves game

We’re going to the World Series!!! #Dodgers — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 19, 2020

Let’s go!!!!!! Dodgers!!!!!!! — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) October 19, 2020

Im geeked for this World Series!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 19, 2020

Braves will be back..ðŸ’¯ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 19, 2020

The Dodgers trailed 3-1 against the Braves in the National League Championship Series but made a comeback before pushing Game 7. This will be the team's third World Series appearance in four years. Cody Bellinger – the 2019 National League MVP – hit the game-winning home run for the team.

Fans celebrated the victory on Twitter and other social media sites, hoping for the Dodgers to win the championship. The last time the Lakers and the Dodgers won in the same year was in 1988. The World Series will begin on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), where LA will face the Tampa Bay Rays.

