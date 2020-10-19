LeBron James Carries The Larry O'Brien Trophy To The Lakers' Las Vegas Celebrations

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA championship after a long 10-year wait, tying the league record for most titles with Boston Celtics. The Lakers team was spearheaded by LeBron James, who lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy for the fourth time. With the Lakers winning for the first time since 2010, fans and the team celebrated this entire week. According to a recent video shared online, James and team were spotted in Las Vegas, celebrating their victory.

Also read | Lakers fans beat down and stomp on man insulting Kobe during Lakers celebrations

LeBron James enters Vegas celebrations with the Larry O'Brien trophy in tow

A glimpse inside the Lakers’ 2020 championship party at Marquee Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/lv0UTA07tu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2020

As per videos shared on Twitter and other social media platforms, LeBron James walked into the celebrations at Marquee Las Vegas while carrying the Larry O'Brien trophy. Fans were excited to see the James lift the trophy again, which also includes his fourth Finals MVP trophy. King James also celebrated with a "23" cigar.

Also read | Lakers were laughing as Clippers blew their 3-1 lead: Lakers NBA champions

Of course JR Smith is behind the DJ booth celebrating the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship in Vegas. We wouldn’t expect the Lakers to party any other way. 🕺



(via @randysilver09) pic.twitter.com/O2rWrHM3nr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 18, 2020

While the COVID-19 pandemic limits the groups' celebrations, the Lakers decided to Las Vegas. As per the Journal-Review, the team booked a private space at Wynn Casino, which reportedly costs more than $100,000. Apart from James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JR Smith and Kyle Kuzma were seen at Vegas.

Also read | LeBron James talking to Larry O’Brien trophy goes viral, makes 'cheating' claims: Watch

Previously, another clip of James talking to the O'Brien trophy had also gone viral. As uploaded by teammate JaVale McGee on his YouTube channel, the 35-year-old star was seen accusing the NBA trophy of cheating on him. "What is wrong with you?" James is heard saying before he tells the trophy he'll take it back home when the "lights come off".

Los Angeles Lakers NBA champions

He promised. He delivered. Your NBA Finals MVP: @KingJames pic.twitter.com/QbVJ6o3jGq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

While the Lakers won their 17th NBA title, James last won a championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though the Cavaliers won their first NBA title, they lost the finals twice in a row to the Golden State Warriors. After the 2018 4-0 sweep, James signed with the Lakers. This year, James promised that he would win the title, carrying on Kobe Bryant's legacy after the NBA legend's untimely death in January.

Also read | LeBron James FaceTimes mother Gloria right after winning fourth NBA championship title: Lakers celebrations

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)