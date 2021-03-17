LeBron James Set To Become Part-owner Of MLB Side Boston Red Sox; Fans Explode Online

LeBron James, with his business partner Maverick Carter, will be part-owners of the Fenway Sports Group, which includes the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC and US sports network NESN. Expanding their investments, reports add that they are the first 'black' partners at FSG. James has been a part-owner of Liverpool FC since 2011. His deal with FSG will increase his stake in the team.

According to reports, the person revealing the LeBron James Red Sox news has been anonymous as he is not authorized to speak until the LeBron James Fenway Sports Group deal is finalized. Along with the above-mentioned groups, James and Carter will also be part owners of Roush Fenway Racing, Fenway Sports Management and FSG Real Estate.

The LeBron James MLB deal, however, will need the league administration's approval. Thomas Werner is Fenway Sports Group's chairman, while John Henry is the principal owner.

James, who has been cheering for the New York Yankees, is also not Boston's favourite for his previous rivalry of sorts with the Boston Celtics. Many believe that James' 2012 playoff Game 6 against the Celtics (45 PTS, 15 REBS), is probably his greatest game yet.

Fans react to LeBron James Boston Red Sox owner news

LeBron James Red Sox: Basketball star's other investments and business ventures

Over the years, James has been steadily expanding his businesses. As per Forbes, the four-time NBA Champion is the fifth highest-paid athlete in the world. He reportedly earns around $95 million per year, $64 million of which is made through his endorsement deals. His lifetime deal with Nike – reportedly worth $1 billion – is apparently a significant contributor to his revenue.

James has also expressed his desire to own an NBA team. However, as he is still playing, he is prohibited from doing so. “I believe if I wanted to, I could own a team or be part of a basketball team,” James said during the 2019 All-Star Weekend which took place in Charlotte. He added that he has so much knowledge about the game, he does not want to get away once he stops playing.

Other ventures include 19 Blaze Pizza he partly owns in Chicago and South Florida, where he also is an investor and paid endorser. He and Carter also own the production company SpringHill Entertainment and media company Uninterrupted. In 2018, James also launched the health and wellness company Ladder along with Cindy Crawford, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lindsey Vonn.

