Lewis Hamilton Compares Miami GP Circuit To 'B&Q Car Park'; Sergio Perez Also Unhappy

Seven-time Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton is not happy with the Miami Grand Prix's circuit layout as he shared his concerns over the construction of the track. Similarly, Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez also expressed displeasure over the difficulty to race and said he was 'extremely disappointed.'

Lewis Hamilton criticizes Miami GP circuit layout

While speaking after Friday's practice session, Lewis Hamilton said, "The track's quite nice to drive except for the chicane. It's so tight. It reminds me of being in a B&Q car park when I was six or seven years old, in a go-kart, going in between cars. It's a corner where maybe in future they can remove that one and it will improve the track." The Mercedes racer went on to add, "It's kind of crazy when you think that people in this day and age should be able to make a flat road relatively easy. There were frigging big, big, big bumps and so many places where the track like joins up with somewhere else. So I don't know if they will be able to grind that at night and improve it."

Sergio Perez echoed Hamilton's views as he stated, "I'm extremely disappointed that there is no grip off-line. It's a shame because I think the racing will be bad due to that. As soon as you try to go off-line, there is no grip. It's done. It feels very gravely off-line. So the racing will be hard."

Miami GP qualifying results: Charles Leclerc on pole

With the drivers set to race for the first time at the Miami GP, it will be interesting to see how they adapt to the new circuit layout. Viewers would be keen to see how exciting the race would be, especially after the racers have criticized the layout. As for the qualifying results, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc grabbed pole position ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz, with the two Red Bulls Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in third and fourth respectively. Despite showing great promise during the practice sessions, the Mercedes F1 duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could only manage sixth and twelfth respectively.