Lewis Hamilton Could Be Banned From Monaco GP Over Strict F1 Rule; Here's Why

Lewis Hamilton's path towards F1 World Championship could hit a major roadblock following reports about strict action likely to be taken against the Mercedes driver regarding his stance over the jewellery ban. According to a report published by Mirror.co.uk, Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz has reported that Lewis Hamilton might not be allowed to step out of his pit lane during the practice session for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix because he has not been scrutineered.

Following FIA's strict rules on banning jewellery, Lewis Hamilton had earlier said that the new restrictions on body piercings and jewellery, are a step backward, and the FIA should focus on more significant issues and causes.

F1 jewellery ban: Lewis Hamilton's Monaco GP participation unlikely

As per the report, Ted Kravitz while speaking on his 'Notebook' show said, "He's taken his earrings out but he can't take out his nose [stud] and we thought he was going to have minor surgery to take out the nose [stud]. Hamilton's now saying, having been given two races' grace, here [Miami] and in Barcelona, that he will not take out his nose [stud]. He doesn't want to, doesn't think it's something the FIA should be doing, so it looks like the war between Hamilton and the FIA continues".

He further said, "Is he going to rack up fines when we get to Monaco and he hasn't taken it out because the hole has closed up? It's not as easy as him being able to just take it out like he can his earrings. So there is a little storm brewing. Hamilton has said they can fine me whatever they want, but it's not as simple as that. If the FIA decide to not scrutineer the driver, which it looks like they can do, they can stop Lewis from going out of the pit lane at the beginning of Friday practice because he has not been scrutineered – the driver is now effectively scrutineered in the same way as a car is. So this could get very nasty quite quickly in a race-and-a-half's time."

Lewis Hamilton comments on F1 jewellery ban

Ahead of the recently held Miami GP, Lewis Hamilton was asked about the F1 jewellery ban to which the Mercedes driver said that the team (Mercedes) have a substitute driver and that if he was unable to compete, he would go sightseeing in the city.

Lewis Hamilton, while defending his decision to wear jewellery, said, "I definitely do wear…I couldn't get any more jewellery on today. I feel like it's almost like a step backwards if you think of the steps we're taking as a sport, and the more important issues and causes that we need to be focused on and really pushing. I've been using… I've been in the sport 16 years, I've been wearing jewellery for 16 years, in the car only I only ever have my earrings on, and my nose ring, which I can't even remove. So, it seems unnecessary for us to get into this spat," Hamilton said at a press conference on Friday.