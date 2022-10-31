Lewis Hamilton Explains Reason For 'thumbs Up' Cryptic Tweet Aimed At Fernando Alonso

After Lewis Hamilton’s cryptic tweet aimed at Fernando Alonso gained immense traction on social media, the Mercedes driver explained the reason behind the same. The 37-year-old put up the post after Alonso had seemingly made some demeaning comments about all the seven championships that the Brit has won so far in his career.

The Spaniard had said in a recent interview that, unlike reigning champion Max Verstappen, all the titles Hamilton won were against his own teammates, and hence were not as difficult to win as the championships won by the Red Bull Racing driver.

'Have tried to be really respectful over the years': Hamilton

When asked about the tweet he posted on social media during his post-race press conference after the Mexican Grand Prix 2022, Lewis Hamilton replied with a chuckle, "Well I gave you it, that’s my thumbs up. I don’t really have a lot to say about it."

Speaking of why he was a little taken aback by Fernando Alonso's remarks, the Brit added, "It does make me giggle a little bit, to be honest, but I have tried to be really respectful over the years, for example when you’ve ever asked me who’s been the best driver against me, I’ve given praise. But it’s definitely interesting to see the comments that are made, but it doesn’t really matter – so that’s why I just kind of put the thumbs up."

Hamilton's remarks come after Fernando Alonso had given an interview to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, where he said, "Max's titles are worth more than Hamilton's. I have a lot of respect for Lewis but it's different when you win seven world championships having only had to fight against your team-mate."

As for reigning champion Max Verstappen, he is having the season of his life. After clinching his second championship at the Japanese Grand Prix a few weeks ago, the Dutchman created a new F1 record at the Mexican Grand Prix this past weekend as he recorded his 14th win of the season, the most by any driver in a single season. The previous record of 13 race wins in a season was jointly held by seven-time champion Michael Schumacher and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.