Lewis Hamilton Faces FIA Investigation For Donning Breonna Taylor Shirt During Tuscan GP

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is set to be investigated by the FIA for wearing a t-shirt demanding justice for Breonna Taylor at Tuscan Grand Prix, reports Sky Sports. The report states FIA are investigating whether the 34-year-old broke any rules by donning the t-shirt that might have been against F1's guidelines relating to political statements during races. The F1 has, so far, acted as a podium for racers to show their support for the Black Lives Matter. However, since the investigation into Taylor's death is still active, Hamilton's gesture could possibly be deemed 'political.'

Breonna Taylor, a medical technician, was shot dead at her home in Kentucky on March 13 during a drug raid conducted by the police. The incident sparked major unrest in the United States and is still being investigated by the Kentucky Attorney General. Breonna Taylor's death resulted in a social media movement with #SayHerName primarily used by supporters to remember her and raise awareness about her case.

Today should have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. But her life was horrifically taken by officers who still have not been charged 84 days later. Keep up the calls for justice. #SayHerName — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2020

During Sunday's event at the Mugello, Lewis Hamilton wore the shirt that featured 'Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor' at the front, while the back of the shirt had a picture of Breonna Taylor with the message 'Say Her Name.' The Mercedes racer first wore the t-shirt during the pre-race ceremony where he took a knee to show solidarity for the ongoing anti-racism movement. He donned the same again on the podium as he celebrated his win at Tuscan GP.

During the post-race interview, Hamilton told reporters how it was quite difficult for him to procure the shirt and that he wanted to draw the attention of F1 fans to Taylor's death for a long time. "I've been wanting to wear that and bring awareness to the fact that there are people that have been killed on the street and there's someone that got killed in her own house, and they're in the wrong house, and those guys are still walking free."'

Tuscan GP highlights

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton inched his way closer to his record-tying seventh F1 championship on Sunday, with a helter-skelter win that saw only 12 racers cross the finish line at Mugello. Hamilton extended his lead at the top to 55 points, ahead of Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas. Next up is the Russian Grand Prix, scheduled for Sunday, September 27.

