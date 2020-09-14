Tuscan Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Secures 90th Formula One Win After 8 Drivers Crash Out

British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton achieved his 90th career win by beating Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday. The race which was one of the most dramatic ones in the year, witnessed six cars crashing before a lap of racing had completed.

After his 90th victory, Hamilton remains one short of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record.

“It was like three races in one day,” says Hamilton. “it’s incredibly tough. All those restarts, total focus was needed. My heart is definitely racing. It’s crazy to be here and have 90 Grand Prix wins,” The Guardian quoted Hamilton as saying.

Red Bull’s Thai driver Alexander Albon took third place while his teammate Max Verstappen retired in the gravel at the second corner.

“It was tough out there and I had to work for it,” he said after grabbing his maiden podium finish with the third position. He felt relieved after the outcome, he said.

The race was Ferrari’s 1,000th championship Grand Prix but it remained a sad one for the team as the Italian outfit could manage to come on the eighth position with its driver Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit was hosting the Tuscan Grand Prix for the first time, and was stopped twice due to a series of crashes and two red flags. In the end, only 12 cars remained in the race.

READ | F1: Bottas Fastest In 1st Practice For Tuscan GP

READ | F1 Champ Lewis Hamilton Sets Up Electric Offroad Team

The carnage

Lap 7 restart at Mugello = carnage 😮 💥



Four drivers = OUT



And all four walked away unscathed, thankfully 🙏#TuscanGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/d8crtpUa9H — Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2020

The Final charts

READ | Hamilton Fastest In Practice As Verstappen Crashes Ahead Of Italian Grand Prix

READ | 'We Are Incredible' Hamilton Praises Mercedes After 89th Career Win At Belgian GP