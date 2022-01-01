Lewis Hamilton Fans Sign Petition To Overturn 2021 F1 Finale Results; Check Out The Number

The F1 Grand Prix 2021 season ended in a dramatic and controversial fashion with Max Verstappen winning his maiden F1 Drivers World Championship. The Red Bull driver beat Lewis Hamilton at Abu Dhabi GP to win the crown and deny Lewis Hamilton his eighth F1 title. The Hamilton vs Verstappen rivalry will only get intense when the next season gets underway.

People sign petition to crown Lewis Hamilton as F1 Champion

However, before the rivalry begins yet again next season, a report has emerged regarding a petition being signed to crown Sir Lewis Hamilton as the F1 2021 World Champion. According to a report published by formula1news.co.uk, the petition to make Lewis Hamilton the 2021 F1 Champion has so far garnered 55,000 signatures. Currently, the petition has received 55,257 signatures and still counting. The petition was raised by people after the highly controversial 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

Hamilton vs Verstappen controversy at Abu Dhabi GP

The Abu Dhabi GP was a do or die affair for Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and it was the Red Bull driver who rose to the top under controversial circumstances. The Dutch driver defeated Lewis Hamilton by overtaking him on the final lap after a late safety car restart was instructed by race director Michael Masi.

The safety car was introduced in the race after Nicholas Latifi crashed into the barriers of a high-speed corner. However, the controversy came about as Masi first instructed that lapped cars will not be permitted to overtake the safety car, only to change his decision a few seconds later. With Hamilton and Verstappen at par, the Dutchman overtook the Mercedes F1 driver thanks to fresher tyres, following a pit stop before the incident.

Following the controversy, Mercedes F1 lodged a protest within the required 30-minute period after the race. The Silver Arrows added that they will not make any further comment on the issue until a hearing was conducted. However the protest was turned down. The report suggests Lewis Hamilton is the key to the decision as the Brit thinks it would be in the best interest of F1 not to go down the legal route. Following the controversial ending both Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff missed the FIA gala event as they were protesting the handling of the Abu Dhabi GP.