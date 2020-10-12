Lewis Hamilton Honoured With Michael Schumacher's Helmet After Record-equalling 91st Win

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins on Sunday, putting on a strong show as he scored a win in the Eifel Grand Prix. The post-race interview ended up being a touching moment for the Formula One fraternity after Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary German icon, presented Hamilton with one of his father's race helmets.

Mick Schumacher interrupted Hamilton's interview to honour him with one of the most iconic memorabilia in F1 history. "Congratulations. This is from all of us,” Mick told the reporter as he handed Lewis the helmet, saying, “Great achievement.”

Lewis Hamilton speechless after Mick Schumacher gesture

Mick Schumacher's gesture momentarily left Lewis Hamilton out of words as the Brit struggled to explain his emotions after such an honour. "Thank you so much. It's such an honour. I don't know what to say," Hamilton said. "When you grow up watching someone and idolising them. What he was able to continuously do."

The 35-year-old six-time F1 champion then revealed how he grew up idolising the German legend and even used to play as Michael Schumacher in the popular game GP2 (Grand Prix 2 - released back in 1995).

"I don't think I imagined I would be near him in terms of records. So it's an incredible honour," he added. "It's going to take some time to get used to it. As I came in the pit lane that was only when I realised I had equalled the record. I hadn't even computed it when I crossed the line. I couldn't have done this without this incredible team pushing behind me. So a big thank you and huge respect to Michael."

Lewis Hamilton had the chance to equal Michael Schumacher last month in Sochi. However, the 35-year-old fell behind Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after he was handed multiple five-second penalties. On Sunday, competing in Schumacher's native Germany, Hamilton once again started behind Bottas. The Finnish racer then made a major error on lap 13 when a right lock up sent him wide, allowing Hamilton to take the lead. Bottas was forced to pull out of the race on lap 13 after his car lost power midway on the track.

Lewis Hamilton won the race at Nurburgring with a lead of over 10 seconds as he handsomely celebrated his seventh win in 11 races. As for equalling the Michael Schumacher record, Hamilton did so in record time, completing 91 wins in just 261 starts. Hamilton, who currently holds a 69-point lead at the top, is the heavy favourite to equal Schumacher's record of seven F1 championships by the time the season ends.

(Image Credits: F1 Twitter)