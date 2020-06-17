Lewis Hamilton Opens Up About Struggling In School Due To Dyslexia Till He Was 17

Six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has recently opened up about having dyslexia during his school days and how the F1 racer did not discover he had the learning disorder until he was 17. Lewis Hamilton revealed about his problem while talking to students at the Alperton Community School in England where he spoke about having a winning mentality and how that can be achieved through quality education.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton Feels UK Needs 'better Leaders' After Criticizing Govt's Pandemic Policies

F1: Lewis Hamilton on having the disease of dyslexia in childhood

During the interaction, Lewis Hamilton revealed how he found it really found things hard during his school days and also about how his father installed the 'never giving up' kind of mentality inside him. Lewis Hamilton also said that even today he faces failures and told kids that they are constantly going to learn from failure and should not be phased by that. He further added that failure is a important part of the journey towards success and told kids to never give up. Here is the entire video of the conversation -

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Feels UK Needs 'better Leaders' After Criticizing Govt's Pandemic Policies

Lewis Hamilton on Black Lives Matter

The current F1 World Champion recently took to Instagram and showed his support to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement which escalated following the death of George Floyd. George Floyd, a black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck even after he pleaded for air while lying handcuffed on the ground.

Hamilton said he has felt so much anger, sadness and disbelief in what his eyes have seen, adding that those who are black, brown or in between see it every day and should not have to feel as though they were born guilty, don't belong or fear for their lives based on the colour of their skin. He also criticized others in Formula 1 for failing to speak up on the issue of racism, saying they were staying silent in the midst of injustice.

Also Read: F1 Will Start With 2 Races At The Austrian GP In July

Lewis Hamilton on criticizing the Boris Johnson government over COVID-19

Apart from supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Lewis Hamilton recently criticised the UK government lead by Boris Johnson for failing to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamilton also said that the country needs better leaders and revealed being appalled at how the government has handled the coronavirus UK crisis. Lewis Hamilton further mentioned that the Boris Johnson government should have sealed international borders months ago.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton A Big Sporting Voice In Black Lives Matter Movement

FIA release 2020 F1 schedule

FIA has recently released the F1 schedule or the 2020 season with Austria holding the first two races in July as part of an eight-race European swing. According to the F1 schedule, the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12. Following the Austria GP, the next race will be in Hungary on July 19 followed by consecutive races at the British GP at Silverstone on August 2 and 9 after the British government exempted elite sports from an upcoming quarantine on foreign visitors. Further races are scheduled for Spain on August1 6 and Belgium on August 30, with Italy completing the European swing on September 6.

(IMAGE: LEWIS HAMILTON / INSTAGRAM)