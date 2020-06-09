Lewis Hamilton Feels UK Needs 'better Leaders' After Criticizing Govt's Pandemic Policies

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has hit out the Boris Johnson-led government for their management of the Coronavirus UK crisis. The six-time world champion has been very active on social media in the past couple of weeks and has been vocal in his support of the Black Lives Matter initiative. Now the Mercedes star has criticised how the Boris Johnson-led government in his country has handled the Coronavirus UK pandemic and believes his country needs better leaders.

F1 news: Lews Hamilton slams Boris Johnson-led government for baffling coronavirus UK policies

Lewis Hamilton on Monday hit out the Boris Johnson government's Coronavirus UK policies through his Instagram story. The six-time world champion believes that the country needs better leaders and revealed being appalled at how the government has handled the coronavirus UK crisis. Lewis Hamilton further mentioned that the Boris Johnson government should have sealed international borders months ago. Hamilton further added that it was baffling that people flying in weren't tested for coronavirus, which could have helped save more than a 1000 lives in the country.

Lewis Hamilton has been vocal regarding the threat of coronavirus and had sent a letter to the FIA and F1 requesting that the Australian GP be called off ahead of the suspension of the F1 season. In March, the six-time World Champion had posted a video demonstrating how people can save themselves from coronavirus and also help stop the coronavirus UK pandemic. The Mercedes star reportedly agreed to let go a major chunk of his £40 million ($49.4 million) wages due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the F1 community.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton leads F1 community's support to Black Lives Matter movement

Since the horrific killing of George Floyd, Lewis Hamilton has used his social media as a platform to encourage people to support the Black Lives Matter movement and has pledged his unfeigned support to the fight against racism. The defending world champion hit out at the white-dominated F1 community for not lending their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. Lewis Hamilton's stance has also been backed by Mercedes Chief Toto Wolff, who revealed that the six-time world champion educated him about racial inequality.

Some F1 drivers have responded to Lewis Hamilton's call for support, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc stating he felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing his thoughts on social media and admitted that he was completely wrong. Hamilton's sponsors Tommy Hilfiger also released a statement condemning the racial and social injustice and have backed the peaceful Black Lives Matter protests.

