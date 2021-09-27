Lewis Hamilton Pens Emotional Post After Winning 100th F1 Race, Thanks Mercedes Teammates

It turned out to be a memorable day for Lewis Hamilton after the champion Formula One driver won his 100th race at the Russian Grand Prix 2021 on Sunday in the most dramatic fashion. Recently Hamilton shared an emotional post after achieving a unique milestone.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the reigning F1 champion expressed happiness after winning his 100th race and mentioned that words cannot describe how it felt at making history with this team of hardworking, driven, and passionate human beings (referring to his team Mercedes). "We must keep fighting, keep rising. We’ve got a championship to win", he added.

Today we won our 100th race! Words can’t describe how it feels to make history with this team of hardworking, driven and passionate human beings. We must keep fighting, keep rising. We’ve got a championship to win #LH100 pic.twitter.com/e2oQHVAVDi — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 26, 2021

After having an extremely poor start, Hamilton came through the field from seventh place. However, he was aided by Lando Norris' mishap after the British driver lost the lead of the race with just three laps to go.

Lewis Hamilton podiums

In terms of excitement, the Russian GP was one of the most thrilling races as rivals Hamilton and Max Verstappen finished first and second despite not starting the race in the top three.

Hamilton started the race fourth while Verstappen started the race from the last place. Hamilton's (246.5) win in Sochi also helped him take the lead in the Drivers' Championship from his Dutch rival (244.5) by two points.

As per F1's official website, Lewis Hamilton has managed 176 podiums from 281 Grand Prix appearances.

Lewis Hamilton records

Lewis Hamilton has been dominating the Formula 1 circuit for a long time and has won four consecutive titles between 2017 to 2020 and when he won the F1 Championship last year, the Mercedes icon ended up equaling the legendary Michael Schumacher's record of seven drivers' titles.

In the 2021 season, Lewis Hamilton looked forward to continuing his splendid run to win a fifth consecutive as well as eighth F1 Championship but more importantly, he would end up surpassing Schumacher.

F1 driver standings 2021

Lewis Hamilton has grabbed the top spot with 25 points as his title rival Max Verstappen is at the second position with 18 points. Carlos Sainz Jr. (15), Daniel Ricciardo (12) and Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas (10) finish at the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively in the F1 driver's standings after the end of the 2021 Russian Grand Prix.

Coming to the Constructor Standings, Mercedes are at the Numero Uno spot with 397.5 points followed by Red Bull at 367.5 points and McLaren at 234 points. Ferrari and Alpine occupy the fourth and fifth spots with 216.5 and 103 points respectively.