Lewis Hamilton Rejects Jewellery Ban At Australian GP: 'Should Be Able To Be Who You Are'

Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamiton defied the jewellery ban rule implemented by FIA ahead of the Australian GP and vowed to continue wearing jewellery during races. The seven-time World Champion competed in Sunday's race with piercings in both ears and a nose stud. The F1 jewellery ban has been introduced as a safety precaution in order to reduce the risk drivers face when they need to escape from a car following a crash.

F1 jewellery ban: Lewis Hamilton to keep on wearing jewellery during races

Lewis Hamilton finished fourth during the Australian GP. The Mercedes driver was asked about his decision to wear the jewellery while driving to which he said, "I don't have any plans on removing them. I feel they are personal things. You should be able to be who you are. There's stuff that I can't move".

He further added, "I literally can't take these out [pointing to piercings on his right ear]. They're literally welded on so I'd have to get them chopped off or something. So they'll be staying".

Earlier Lewis Hamilton had joked about F1 jewellery ban by saying, “Well I’ve got certain piercings that I really just can’t take out, that not many people know of… Nah I’m kidding! It’s been the rule forever, since I’ve been here it’s been the rule, so nothing new. I’m just going to come with more jewellery next week.”

As per the Skysports report, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff while talking about the F1 Jewellery ban said," How he has run the first few races has been respectful, solid and he hasn't put a single foot wrong. But is that [jewellery ban] a battle he needs to have at this stage? However, if it turns out to be the biggest unfortunate misstep of a race director, I would take it a thousand times over."

About F1 jewellery ban

Ahead of the Australian GP New race, director Niels Wittich wrote in pre-race notes that "the wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition". According to a report by Express.co.uk FIA race director, Niels Wittich had already referenced (F1 jewellery ban) it in Jeddah last time out but this is the first time he has specifically highlighted it in the race notes.

The F1 jewellery ban reminder has come after several drivers were spotted wearing rings and bracelets when in their cars. However, the ruling will not come into effect while the drivers wear jewellery when they are in and around the paddock. However, besides that, any breach is likely to be met with a fine, rather than any kind of sporting penalty.