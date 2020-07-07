Lewis Hamilton Reveals Being 'silenced' And Warned For Attempting Kaepernick-like Protest

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton revealed that he was forced to withdraw his support to former NFL star Colin Kaepernick's movement in 2016. Kaepernick sensationally popularised taking a knee as a way of protesting against racial inequality while playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. The former NFL star took the knee as a sign of protest to the rampant instances of police brutality against people of colour across America and his protest has been one of the major faces of the Black Lives Matter movement across the globe.

Hamilton protests: Lewis Hamilton was warned for supporting Colin Kapernick

Defending F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he was planning to make a gesture in support of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick before the 2017 US Grand Prix. Hamilton protests have been the face of F1's support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the six-time champion reveals that he regrets not following through on his planned gesture. Lewis Hamilton reveals that he spoke to Colin Kaepernick before the 2017 US Grand Prix and has his helmet in red, with Kaepernick's number on the top.

However, the Mercedes star added that he was told to back down as it was a powerful message and the quarterback lost his job. One of the Austrian Grand Prix highlights was Lewis Hamilton wearing a 'Black Lives Matter' t-shit before the race at the Red Bull Ring, while other drivers sported 'End Racism' t-shirts. Most of the drivers took the knee, except six-including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Hamilton protests: Mercedes star never requested or demanded anyone to take a knee

Lewis Hamilton did not hit out at his fellow drivers who did not join their kneeling protest and instead stated that he is willing to lead the F1 community's fight against racial inequality. The Mercedes star said that nobody should be forced into a scenario where they have to kneel and said that never requested or demanded anyone to take a knee. Lewis Hamilton added that the idea was brought up by F1 and the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers' Association).

The six-time World Champion added that Sebastian Vettel and Romain Grosjean asked the drivers and there were several who disagreed and added that he was pleased who took the knee along with him. Lewis hamilton further said that kneeling is not going to change the world as racial injustice is a far bigger issue than that.

(Image Credit: Lewis Hamilton Twitter)