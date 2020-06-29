Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas To Race Black-liveried Mercedes Cars In Support Of BLM

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will race in a Mercedes black-liveried car when the 2020 F1 season kicks off this week. Hamilton has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and Mercedes have backed their leading man's call for support by ditching their famous Silver Arrows trim to fight racism and boost diversity in the sport. Lewis Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas will also race in the Mercedes black-liveried car, pledging his support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

We will race in black in 2020, as a public pledge to improve the diversity of our team – and a clear statement that we stand against racism and all forms of discrimination. 👇 — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 29, 2020

Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas to race in Mercedes black-liveried car signifying support to Black Lives Matter movement

Mercedes have replaced their traditional 'Silver Arrows' livery with a fresh paint job in a bid to get behind the Black Lives Matter movement after Lewis Hamilton hit out at the lack of diversity in the sport. The 35-year-old remains the only black driver in the F1 circuit, since bursting onto the scene in 2008. Both Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will race in the Mercedes black-liveried car, and will also sport all-black gear in a pledge to improve the diversity in F1. Furthermore, the helmets of both Mercedes F1 stars will adapt the designs of the campaign, while the message 'End Racism' will be displayed on the halo of both cars. The mirrors of the Mercedes black-liveried car will feature '#WeRaceAsOne', F1's new initiative.

Introducing our new 2020 livery 🖤 A pledge to improve the diversity of our team and our sport, and a signal of the Team’s commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/ZYzCsFl6Mv — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 29, 2020

Speaking of racing in a Mercedes black-liveried car and showing support to the Black Lives Matter movement, Lewis Hamilton said that it was important to seize the moment and make real meaningful changes when it comes to ensuring equality and inclusivity as an individual, brand or company. The six-time F1 world champion added that speaking from his personal experiences and those of his family and friends who have faced racist abuse, he is appealing for change and spoke to Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff on the matter. Lewis Hamilton thanked Wolff and Mercedes for their support and solidarity and said he hopes to build a legacy with the F1 giants that goes beyond sport.

Mercedes black-liveried car: F1 giants to announce a diversity and inclusion programme

After star driver Lewis Hamilton's calls for diversity in F1, Mercedes plan to announce a diversity and inclusion programme before the end of the season. The diversity programme will include continuing to listen and raise awareness while improving the accessibility of the sport for under-represented groups. The Mercedes inclusion programme will target education initiatives to encourage and support talented people from under-represented backgrounds who aspire to reach F1, while also conducting a forensic analysis of their recruitment and development processes. Lewis Hamilton famously called out the F1 community in an Instagram post earlier this year, for their lack of support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

(Image Credit: Mercedes AMG Twitter)