Lewis Hamilton Reveals What He Would Like To Do 'one Day' After Retiring From F1

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has expressed his desire to act in films after taking retirement from his professional career. According to DAZN F1, the Formula One racer wants to act in films after retirement, adding "But for now, I don't have time for it". Hamilton has said that he wants to act but only after retirement, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon because the Mercedes driver is currently busy working with Pirelli. Hamilton is reportedly helping Pirelli develop a new tyre for 2022.

'Want to best in everything I do'

Hamilton clarified that he currently wants to be in the circuit for another year or so and help Pirelli before making any plans regarding retirement. The 36-year-old said he wants to act in the future and if that happens he will take classes to learn acting in order to give natural expressions. Hamilton said he wants to be the best in everything he does and if he is going to do a film, it will only come after he learns the skill. Hamilton added that learning acting is a time-consuming activity, adding "I don't have time right now, so that is something I will do after retirement".

Hamilton is known for his interest in music and fashion as he often keeps posting videos of himself singing and playing guitar. He is also a vocal advocate of various socio-economic issues, including climate change, racism, etc. In 2020, Hamilton was named in Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. He was also knighted by the British monarchy in 2021.

Hamilton is one of the greatest racers in the world to ever take part in Formula One championships. Hamilton, who is the first Black driver to race in the history of the sport, holds the joint-record for most World Drivers' Championship titles, equalling the legendary Michael Schumacher's feat in 2020, which was also his fourth consecutive win. In May, Hamilton became the first driver to achieve 100 pole positions in the sport. He also holds the record for most wins (98), and most podium finishes (169).

(Image Credit: AP)

